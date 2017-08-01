Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian celebrate 18th wedding anniversary after calling off divorce The couple were almost headed for a divorce in 2015

Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian have celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary. The actor's wife shared the cutest photo on Instagram, showing the Grey's Anatomy alum planting a tender kiss on his wife's cheek. Make-up artist Jillian wrote alongside the selfie: "Happy 18th anniversary @patrickdempsey! Through thick and thin.... I love you~ wifey."

The couple's wedding anniversary comes two years after Patrick, 51, and Jillian almost ended their marriage. Jillian filed for divorce in January 2015, citing irreconcilable differences, but the lovebirds have since worked hard to rebuild their relationship. Last year, Patrick revealed that the couple went to marriage counselling to help them through their issues.

He told People: "Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of. I didn't feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That's where it started." The Bridget Jones's Baby star added that the prospect of splitting was "scary," saying: "It's always destabilising when you're potentially breaking up a family or you have a big section of your life that's ending. Everybody has their own path. Jill and I decided it was time to work on our issues and improve. We wanted to be role models for our kids like, okay, if you have differences, you can work them out."

Patrick and Jillian have three children together

Patrick and Jillian have three children together – daughter Talula, 15, and ten-year-old twins Darby and Sullivan. While the couple tend to keep their kids out of the spotlight, Jillian occasionally shares photos of their brood on Instagram. On Father's Day, she posted a cute one of her three children and captioned it: "Happy Father's Day @patrickdempsey! Best Dad and we love you." She also posted some holiday snaps over spring break, one showing the doting mum with her twins at the beach. "Clowning around with my dudes... Darby's legs in background!" she wrote.