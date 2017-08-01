Tom Hiddleston to play Hamlet in play directed by Kenneth Branagh Tom Hiddleston has joined up with Thor director Kenneth Branagh for a stage production of Hamlet

It has been announced that Tom Hiddleston will play the title role of Hamlet in a production of Shakespeare's tragedy. Tickets for the play, which is being directed by Kenneth Branagh and will run for three weeks, will help raise money for the RADA Attenborough Campaign. Speaking about the upcoming production, the Night Manager star said: "Hamlet presents almost limitless possibilities for interpretation. I can't wait to explore them, with this great cast, at RADA. Kenneth Branagh and I have long talked about working on the play together, and now felt like the right time, at the right place."

Tom will perform in the role for three weeks

He continued: "To be guided through it by him as a director, an expert and a friend, is our great good fortune. The performing arts exist to bring people together, not to break or keep them apart. I hope the funds raised by the production will help RADA continue to provide a wider field of equal opportunity to train actors, stage managers and technical theatre artists, from every background, to a standard of excellence and professionalism. We need to keep the doors open for everyone."

Tom will play Hamlet to raise money for RADA

Theatre-goers will be able to enter a ballot for the chance of scoring a ticket for the limited play, and can enter from midday on Tuesday 1 August to Sunday 6 August. If successful, they will have the chance to purchase tickets between £45 to £95. Twenty per cent of tickets will be made available to under 25s, and will be priced £15. Fans were quick to react to the exciting news, with one writing: "Praying to the theatre gods I get a ticket," while another tweeted: "Tom Hiddleston is playing Hamlet and I won't be able to see it. Why is the universe doing this to me? Why?????"