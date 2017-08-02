Ryan Reynolds reveals his greatest ever prank The Deadpool star is a comedian both on and off the screen

Ryan Reynolds is well known and loved for his cheeky sense of humour. And now the Deadpool star has shared details of the greatest prank he has ever pulled off. In a new interview with Men's Health, Ryan revealed the extravagant lengths he went to to trick a friend, who had left town for a week. "When he was gone, I painted his entire office puce," the 40-year-old admitted. "But we didn't just paint his office that colour – we painted everything in his entire office that colour." That included "the inside of his desk, every pencil, every pen – everything".

Ryan Reynolds with wife Blake Lively and their girls, James and Ines

Ryan also opened up about family life with wife Blake Lively and their two girls, James, two, and ten-month-old Ines, saying: "I don't take a second of it for granted." And he shared the parenting perks that come with his Hollywood career. "I'm really lucky: my work is intense for periods, but then I can take time off and a lot of people can't," he said. "So I'm grateful for that. I love watching my kids grow and evolve, and I hope I get to do that for a huge amount of their lives, until they kick me out."

Ryan was also asked about his exercise and diet regime, and admitted cooking is not his forte. "I am not innovative in the kitchen," he said "The fireman will kick down our door, take my wife away, and give her a better life." It comes as no surprise then that Ryan likes to eat out, and he revealed his go-to cheat day meal is pizza. "Is it really unhealthy if it makes you so happy?" he said. "Patsy's Pizza… There's a Patsy's Pizza up in Harlem that's pretty much the best pizza… on the whole planet!"