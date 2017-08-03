Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba and wife Portia expecting their first child Ore Oduba and Portia have been married since 2015, and are now expecting their first child together

Strictly Come Dancing champion Ore Oduba has announced that he and his wife, Portia, are expecting their first child together! The excited father-to-be shared the exciting news on Twitter. Posting a snap of himself with Portia, who showed off her small baby bump, Ore wrote: "Not sure what I did to deserve this one. My best friend, the most amazing wife and soon to be the most amazing mum. Been a pretty life-changing last 12 months, now @portiajett and I are preparing for our biggest adventure yet! Can't hide our excitement anymore. Starting a family has always been our dream. And no prizes for guessing.. THERE. WILL. BE. TEARS!!!!" He posted the same photo on Instagram, writing: "There will be tears."

Ore announced the exciting news on Instagram and Twitter

Portia also shared a snap of her baby bump, writing: "Baby Oduba. We already love you so much." Celebrities were quick to praise the happy couple, with Becky Adlington saying: "Huge congratulations to you both! Woo," while Sara Cox added: "Gorgeous news!" The pair tied the knot back in 2015, and Ore has previously opened up about starting a family. Chatting on Lorraine, he said: "Are you going to get on my back with the babies as well as my mum and dad? Give us a break! Give us a chance! We haven’t got the time! Last year we spent about a day together!"

••Baby Oduba•• We already love you so much ❤ #pregnancyannouncement #babybump A post shared by Portia Oduba (@portiajett) on Aug 2, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

Ore and Portia took part in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO! magazine back in November, where the presenter opened up about his wife. "I knew she was The One straight away," he said. "From the first two months, we talked about wanting children. The way we are with each other hasn't dipped or changed. I know it will always be fine when Portia is here."