Craig Revel Horwood to replace Miranda Hart as Miss Hannigan in Annie The dancer will also continue his role as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing

Craig Revel Horwood is set to replace Miranda Hart in Annie the musical. The Strictly Come Dancing judge will play the lead role of Miss Hannigan for ten weeks from 18 September until 26 November; Miranda's last day will be 17 September. But due to his Strictly commitments where he stars as a judge on the BBC talent show, Craig will not perform on Saturdays.

"I am so pleased to be returning to the West End, especially to a role I had such a brilliant time performing on tour," he said. "Miss Hannigan is evil, sassy and fab-u-lous. It will be a real challenge for me not to take her man-hungry, wicked ways to the Strictly judging panel each Saturday night, though I am sure my fellow judges will keep me in check! I can't wait to get started."

Craig will replace Miranda Hart in Annie

Craig, 52, previously starred in Annie in the UK in 2015. The TV star has also performed the roles of Munkustrap in Cats, Dance Captain in Miss Saigon and Harry in Crazy for You on the West End.

Annie the musical opened at the end of May, with comedian Miranda Hart taking centre stage. The production has announced that it is extending its run at the Piccadilly Theatre until 18 February 2018. Miranda, 44, has been having a lot of fun on stage and behind the scenes. She recently shared a photo of herself backstage in her dressing room, captioning the shot: "Post Hannigan wig hair." Known for her usual short cropped 'do, the popular actress was unrecognisable with her brown hair styled into three thick tufts, causing fans to compare her to The Young One's Vyvyan Basterd, along with Didi Pickles from The Rugrats.