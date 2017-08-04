Michelle Obama celebrates Barack's birthday with cutest throwback photos of daughters The former US First Lady shared the sweetest photos of her daughters

Happy 56th birthday Barack Obama! His wife Michelle has shared the sweetest throwback photos of the couple's daughters to mark the former US President's special day. Michelle, 53, took to Instagram and wrote: "Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama – we love you so much!" The cute pictures were taken on Barack's 43rd birthday, and show a young Malia and Sasha looking at their dad and the cake with wide-eyed expressions.

The adorable post unsurprisingly won the stamp of approval from the Obamas' fans, with many rushing to wish Barack a happy birthday. One wrote: "Happy Birthday, Mr. President!!!! You are an inspiration to all!!! Thank you for changing the world for many people!!! Thank you for being our hero, and my hero." Another posted: "Happy Birthday! We miss you!!! Come back!!"

Barack, the 44th President of the United States, has always been open about the close bond he shares with his children. Earlier this year, he was full of praise for Malia, 19, and Sasha, 16, when asked how they handled the election results in November. "Man, my daughters are something," he said during his final White House press conference. "They just surprise and enchant and impress me more and more each day as they grow up. So these days when we talk, we talk as parent to child, but also we learn from them, and I think it was really interesting to see how Malia and Sasha reacted."

The politician, who noted that neither of his girls want a future in politics, explained that he has no doubt they will continue to be positive role models moving forward. "Part through osmosis and part through dinner time conversations, they understand that this is a big complicated country and that democracy is messy and that it doesn't always work the exact way that you may want it," Barack confessed. "It doesn't guarantee certain outcomes, but if you're engaged and you're involved and see there are a lot more good people than bad in this country and that there is a core decency in this country, and that they have to be a part of lifting that up, and I expect they will be."