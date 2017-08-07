Dannii Minogue shares funny throwback picture with Take That Kylie Minogue's sister will join Take That on their tour

It's been revealed that Dannii Minogue will be joining Take That on their Australian tour in November. And in honour of the announcement, the former X Factor UK judge took to her Instagram page to share a hilarious throwback picture of herself with the British boyband - back when they were five members. "Could it be magic? #DanniiInWonderland #TakeThatLive2017," she captioned the old image.

Dannii, 45, looks barely recognisable as she cuddles up to Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald and former members Robbie Williams and Jason Orange in the photograph. Fans rushed to share their excitement over the tour, with one writing: "This has made my day!! November can't come quick enough!!!!!" Another said: "We are so excited to see @TakeThat and now you!" A third post read: "This photo is everything."

Speaking to Australian newspaper, Daily Telegraph, Dannii revealed she was excited to return to the stage and join the nineties heartthrobs. "I'll be going to cities around Australia where I've never performed my music with a live band before," she said. "I think pairing with Take That is perfect, I think we'd have a lot of fans who would have been listening to us at around the same time. We used to cross paths at TV shows in the UK all the time in the '90s, so it'll be nice to do something together after all this time."

When asked if this stint on the road would mean a musical comeback, Dannii confessed it was just something she's doing for "fun". She explained: "There's no grand plan or huge comeback or any of those words that for me have an attachment of pressure. I just want to do the music for fun and freedom." Music aside, the ex-pop star has been enjoying a career in television in recent years. She landed roles on the judging panels for The X Factor in both the UK and Australia, as well as a run hosting Britain and Ireland's Next Top Model and Australia's Got Talent.