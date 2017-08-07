Sheridan Smith spotted with rumoured new boyfriend Graham Nation The Funny Girl actress, 33, previously dated Hollyoaks actor Greg Wood

Is Sheridan Smith dating again? The actress has returned to the limelight, having abandoned her lead role in the critically acclaimed West End musical Funny Girl earlier this year following the overwhelming levels of "stress" and "exhaustion". The 36-year-old star appeared to be elated as she was spotted on what seemed to be a date in West London with LA model and hair stylist Graham Nation. The Sun reports that the couple had dinner at vegan restaurant The Farmacy in Notting Hill, and were seen again at lunchtime the next day embracing in the street.

A couple of days ago, Sheridan posted a cosy photo of the pair on Instagram as they embraced and made peace hand gestures, whilst stood in front of the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. The TV star, however, did not address nor deny the romance rumours as she captioned the photo: "Business trip to Paris with my hairstylist @grahamnation taking time out to be tourists! Love this city!" One fan commented: "Your hot hairstylist" followed by a lovestruck emoji, whilst TV host for CMT's Tattoo Titans & Zippo Encore Jayme Foxx exclaimed: "MY TEAM."

Business trip to Paris with my hairstylist @grahamnation taking time out to be tourists! Love this city!👏🏼🇫🇷 A post shared by Sheridan Smith (@sheridansmithster) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

Sheridan has shared photos from the pair's trip to Paris

Sheridan has previously been unlucky in love, as she split from previous boyfriend and Hollyoaks actor Greg Wood at the beginning of 2016 after a complicated on-off relationship. Following the split, she took to Twitter and tweeted: "New beginnings, so excited about the year ahead. And thank u to my pals who came today, lucky to have such special friends."

Gay Paris! 🇫🇷🤘🏻 A post shared by Sheridan Smith (@sheridansmithster) on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

The actress and LA model Graham Nation are rumoured to be dating

The actress also opened up about her personal life on the Jonathan Ross show and confessed that she has always struggled finding love because she works too much. "I'm always working, I'm a workaholic and I live on my own with my three dogs," she said. In 2015, Sheridan was awarded an OBE in the Queen's New Year Honours List for her services to drama.