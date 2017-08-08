kendall-jenner

Kendall Jenner fires back at bar who accused her of not tipping

Kendall Jenner has tweeted her response to claims she didn't tip at a bar

by Emmy Griffiths

Kendall Jenner has hit back at allegations that she didn't tip while visiting a bar in New York City. The bar, Baby's All Right, shared a now-deleted photo of the reality show star's bill on Instagram in which the tip amount had been left blank, and captioned the shot: "Don't forget to tip your bartender :)." However, Kendall responded to the photo on Twitter, writing: "Damn, I guess next time we won't tip in cash."

Kendall responded to reports

Kendall's fans were quick to voice their support, with one writing: "Tipping isn't mandatory bro don't listen to them," while another added; "$24 for a drink? I wouldn't tip either." However, others disagreed, with one writing: "Whether it's optional or not, she is SO rich. She can't afford to leave 15%? The waitress knew it was her, so I doubt she got bad service," while another added: "Kendall Jenner could really afford to put the entire country through college yet couldn't leave a tip for someone. What a joke lol."

This isn't the first time Kendall has faced controversy after visiting a bar. Back in 2014 she was accused of throwing money at a waitress after forgetting to pay her bill. At the time, the 21-year-old's lawyer, Marty Singer, said that Kendall was "extremely apologetic" at the time and "politely handed" the money to the waitress. Addressing the waitress who accused Kendall of rude behaviour, he wrote: "Although you are working as a waitress at Mercer Kitchen, I understand you are also a struggling actress. You no doubt concocted a fictionalised account of your encounter with my client in order to create publicity for yourself."

