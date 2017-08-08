Rihanna shows off sizzling figure in bejewelled bikini The Wild Thoughts singer took to Instagram to share her elaborate yet stunning jewelled two-piece bikini-style outfit

Rihanna has sent her social media followers into a frenzy after posting a few snaps of her latest – and very extravagant – festival outfit. The Wild Thoughts singer took to Instagram to show off her elaborate and stunning bejewelled two-piece, wowing fans with her new look and bold turquoise hair. Elements of Barbadian culture were infused to create the outfit as Rihanna used the hashtag '#BARBADOS' to express her proud heritage.

The singer posted two sexy Instagram posts in proud peacock fashion, as she posed surrounded by an ensemble of colourful feathers. Fans were besotted by her posts, as one commented, "HONESTLY THE BADDEST" whilst another expressed how the star is "too hot". Rihanna, 29, embraced her curvaceous figure, as she teased fans by sharing clips of the celebration on Instagram Stories.

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Rihanna embraced her curvaceous figure in extravagant bejewelled two-piece

The Crop Over summer festival is Barbados' most popular and colourful festival and its origins can be traced back to the 1780s, a time when Barbados was the world's largest producer of sugar. The event attracts thousands of people from across the globe every year, despite the cancellation of the festival between the years of 1940 to 1974 due to the decline in sugar.

British Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton was also spotted attending this year's festival with a mystery brunette, two years after separating from Pussycat Doll singer Nicole Scherzinger.

crawpova '17 #AuraForCropOva @aura_experience A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Rihanna shares selfie of bold turquoise hair

Bajan pop icon Rihanna has continued to explore her many talents this year, as she landed a leading role in Luc Besson's sci-fi Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets alongside model and actress Cara Delevingne. Rihanna also collaborated with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller earlier this year to produce the timeless summer sensation Wild Thoughts.