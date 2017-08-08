Elon Musk confirms split from Amber Heard on Instagram: 'We are still friends' Elon Musk has confirmed his split from Amber Heard

Elon Musk has revealed that he has parted ways with Amber Heard. The billionaire confirmed the split rumours while commenting on a photo on the Justice League actress's Instagram account. He wrote: "V cute. Although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another. Long distance relationships, when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds."

READ: Amber Heard confirms relationship with billionaire Elon Musk with cheeky Instagram snap

Amber has split from Elon

The business magnate made the comment on a photo of Amber posted alongside an image of the Little Mermaid. She captioned the snap: "Put a fork in it." A source opened up to People magazine about the break-up, saying: "They had fun for a few months, but are both very busy with work now. It was getting hard to find time to see each other. Elon is working day and night. This is his life and he loves it. He is in no position to be in a relationship right now and ended it."

READ: Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce has been finalised

Put a fork in it 📸:@jessicakovacevic A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Elon was Amber's first relationship since finalising her contentious divorce from Johnny Depp, after accusing him of domestic abuse. After reaching a settlement in August last year, the pair released a joint statement, which read: "Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains."

Elon posted a comment on Amber's photo

Back in 2016, Amber confirmed that she planned to give the money from the divorce settlement to charity, writing: "Money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully help those less able to defend themselves. As reported in the media, the amount received in the divorce was $7m and $7m is being donated. This is over and above any funds that I have given away in the past and will continue to give away in the future. I know these organisations will put the funds to good use and look forward to continuing to support them in the future."