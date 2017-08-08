Jessica Alba's second dog dies just two weeks after other pet dog Jessica Alba's second dog, Bowie, died just two weeks after her other dog, Sid

Jessica Alba's second dog, Bowie, has sadly passed away just two weeks after her other dog, Sid. The Honey actress shared a photo album of her pet pooch on Instagram, and captioned the shot: "Came home to a dog less home - our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders. It's been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever. Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug. RIP Bowie."

READ: Jessica Alba enjoys 'family vacay' in Hawaii: How to holiday like the star

In the album, Jessica has shared a variety of snaps of Bowie from since he was a puppy, and her fans were quick to offer their condolences, with one writing: "Glad you got to cuddle the last time, but so so sorry for your loss and for the past few weeks," while another added: "Heartbreaking to hear of the loss of a beloved pet."

Came home to a dog less home- our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders. 😔 it's been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever. 💔 Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug. RIP Bowie A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

Jessica announced the death of her other dog, Sid, back in July. Sharing a gallery of photos of the pug, she wrote: "Our sweet Sid passed this morning. She lived a long life, eating everything she could sniff out, she was my OG Rolldog, made her feature film debut in Honey. She was @Cash_warren first dog. Endured millions of snuggles from Havie pie and @shanidarden. She was the best friend a girl could ask for. We went through so much together my Sidders. RIP."

READ: Jessica Alba makes a statement in stripes in NYC

The mum-of-two recently announced that she is expecting her third child with husband, Cash Warren. The couple are already parents to two daughters, nine-year-old Honor Marie and five-year-old Haven Garner. Sharing an Instagram clip of herself holding up a number three balloon, she wrote: "Cash and I are officially going to be outnumbered."