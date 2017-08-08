Alesha Dixon proudly poses with her brother at RAF graduation Alesha Dixon was a proud sister watching her brother join the Royal Air Force

Alesha Dixon has proudly posted two photos on Instagram to congratulate her younger brother, Jerome Dixon, on graduating from the Royal Air Force training. The proud sister posed with her sibling while dressed down in jeans and a burgundy leather jacket, and captioned the snap: "So proud of my brother who graduated today and was also awarded the Rothschild Trophy for highest overall standard in force protection training @royalairforceuk #royalairforce." She shared another photo of Jerome posing with his statuette, writing: "Proud sister #royalairforce @royalairforceuk."

Alesha shared photos of her brother graduating

Alesha's followers were quick to praise the star's brother, with one writing: "Proud moment for all the family! Well done Jerome," while another added: "Bravery beyond all military people. Thank you for fighting for our country."

The former Mis-teeq band mate is currently one of the judges during the audition process of Brtain's Got Talent, which will air later this year, but recently opened up about bringing Mis-teeq, who split in 2005, back together for a reunion. Chatting on Lorraine, she said: "I don't know what we're waiting for really, to be honest. We're talking, we love each other – we'd love it to happen one day. Timing is key. At the moment, obviously I'm in the studio working on solo material and I'm working on some other things, so it's just finding that time to do it. It would be disastrous to not do something because the history we have together and the fact that, if it wasn't for the girls, I wouldn't be doing anything that I'm doing now. And I love them – so it'd be nice."