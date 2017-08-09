Cressida Bonas: It's 'incredibly frustrating' to be known as Prince Harry's ex The couple dated for two years, between 2012 and 2014

Cressida Bonas has spoken of her frustration at having been "pigeonholed" as Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend. The actress, who dated Harry between 2012 and 2014, appeared on BBC's Woman's Hour this week to speak about her role in the new play, Mrs Orwell, in which she plays Sonia, the second wife of George Orwell. While discussing the project, the show's host asked Cressida whether dating Harry had given her an insight into "being defined by a much more famous man". "I think it's that thing of being pigeonholed," she replied. "Especially in this country, I find that people are very quick to put you in a box, or put you in a corner, and think 'Oh, well you're that so you must be this.'"

She continued: "It's incredibly frustrating, especially in the industry that I'm in. But you know, it is the way it is. It's about making a stand and saying, 'No, this is who I am and this is what I want to do'." Cressida, 28, added: "It's the same with Sonia, but obviously in a completely different context. I think if Sonia were in today's world she'd be celebrated because she's very ambitious, very modern, but at that time, in that world, it was a man's world."

Cressida and Harry are believed to have called time on their romance amid frustrations about their life in the public eye, and the impact it was having on her blossoming career as an actress. The 32-year-old Prince is now in a year-long romance with American actress Meghan Markle; last week the couple travelled to Africa together for a safari holiday in celebration of her 36th birthday.