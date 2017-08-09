Kym Marsh enjoys rare night out with her grown-up kids The actress shares her two children with former boyfriend Dave Cunliffe

Kym Marsh hit the town with her son David and daughter Emilie, attending the launch of FriendsFest in Manchester on Tuesday night. The Coronation Street actress, who shares her two grown-up children with her former boyfriend Dave Cunliffe, looked incredibly youthful, defying her 41 years of age. Kym kept it casual in stone grey jeans, a black top and leather jacket as she was accompanied by her equally stylish kids.

The group posed for a selfie at The Chick and The Duck Bar, named aptly after Chandler and Joey's pets in Friends. Kym and her family looked to be having a ball, walking around the TV set and having a coffee break at Central Perk. Friendsfest is returning this summer for a 12-week tour around the UK, and Kym was clearly the envy of her fans who were desperate to get their hands on the limited tickets. "Everyone is going and I'm jealous of them ALL!!! Xxx," one Twitter follower told Kym. "I'm well jel!!! Ha," tweeted another.

Kym welcomed her two children with her ex Dave in the nineties. The actress went on to marry actor Jack Ryder in 2002 but the couple divorced in 2009. Kym then married actor Jamie Lomas in 2012, with whom she shares her six-year-old daughter Polly. Sadly, Kym lost the couple's first child, a son Archie, when he was born 18 weeks early. Kym and Jamie's divorce was finalised in January 2014.

The soap star has always been open about losing her son Archie. She filmed a documentary for ITV about premature births called Born Too Soon; in late 2010, she helped to organise, and spoke at, a gala to raise money for the special care baby charity Bliss.

Kym, Matt Baker and her two children attend FriendsFest

Earlier this year, Kym was praised for her harrowing portrayal as Coronation Street's Michelle Connor – who lost her baby son Ruairi at 23 weeks. The storyline clearly struck a chord with Kym and in her acceptance speech for Best Female Dramatic Performance at this year's British Soap Awards, the actress said: "To my wonderful children, David, Emily and Polly – you are the reason I smile. I would like to dedicate this award to my son Archie and all those angel babies."