Chloe Moretz opens up about being body-shamed by an older co-star Chloe Moretz spoke about being hurt by the comment about her weight

Chloe Moretz has opened up about being body shamed by a male co-star several years her senior. The If I Stay actress opened up about her experience in Varity's 'Power of Young Hollywood' issue, and told the publication: "This guy that was my love interest was like, 'I'd never date you in real life,' and I was like, 'What?' And he was like, 'Yeah, you're too big for me' – as in my size."

Chloe was body-shamed by a co-star

She continued: "I had to pick it up and go back on set and pretend he was a love interest, and it was really hard. It just makes you realise that there are some really bad people out there and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me. You have to kind of forgive and not forget really, but it was just like wow. It was jarring. I look back on it and I was 15, which is really, really dark."

Chloe opened up about her co-star's comments

Chloe isn't the only person to have opened up about their difficulties with body-shaming in the public eye, as stars including Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson have done so. Speaking to Glamour magazine, Demi said: "If somebody calls me fat, even in a vulnerable moment, I laugh to myself and think, I'm doing everything I can, so there’s nothing I can do about it. I don't have a six-pack. Maybe I don't even want a six-pack. It doesn't sound very appealing." Kelly responded to Katie Hopkins after the former Apprentice contestant made a comment about her weight, tweeting: "Oh, she's tweeted something nasty about me? That's because she doesn't know me. I'm awesome! It doesn't bother me. It's a free world. Say what you will."