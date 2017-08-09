Jennifer Lawrence confirms dating rumours After a year of uncertainty, Jennifer Lawrence confirms romance with Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky were reportedly dating back in November after the pair were spotted enjoying a romantic date in New York City.

In an interview with Vogue, Jennifer confirms that the couple started seeing each other after filming for Mother! which wrapped at the end of August 2016.

Jennifer stuns on the red carpet

The 26-year-old Oscar-winning actress confessed, “We had energy. I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me.” Jennifer seemed to be smitten with the director: "When I saw the movie, I was reminded all over again how brilliant he is" she added, “For the past year, I’ve been dealing with him as just a human.” She also praised how much of an “amazing father” he is to his 10-year-old son.

The Harvard educated film producer appears to add clarity to her life despite their 20-year age difference: “I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him.”

Darren attended the 83rd Academy Awards Nominations

Jennifer has been previously been unlucky in love, as her last romance with Coldplay’s Chris Martin came to an end, partly due to their busy schedules.

The star also addressed rumours about taking selfies with fans: “I’m happy to meet people, give autographs, shake hands, and say ‘Thank you,’ ” she says. “I wouldn’t have a job if people weren’t going to see my movies. It’s just . . . if I’m on an airplane and I have no makeup on, I don’t want to take a selfie that’s going to end up on [the internet]!”

The actress posted a Facebook status earlier this year sharing her thoughts on gender pay gap: “Happy Equal Pay Day, where hopefully soon we will be celebrating women being paid the same as men for the same work.”

Jennifer is also the face of the 125th anniversary September issue of Vogue across four commemorative covers.