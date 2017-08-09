Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's children enjoy splashing in puddles on a rainy day The two young children certainly didn’t let a rainy summer day stop them from having a good time

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's children braved the UK rain on Wednesday to enjoy one of the best childhood activities – jumping in puddles. The adorable duo were captured on camera making the most of the wet weather, with mum Ayda taking to her Instagram account to share a candid action shot of her children, which she captioned: "@robbiewilliams Rain Drops Keep Falling on their heads."

Fans of the showbiz couple were quick to comment on the sweet snap, with one writing: "This weather Is crazy! Hope they have fun splashing in muddy puddles," while another said: "These two are so adorable! Wow, they grew up so fast! Have a nice day – even though it is raining!" A third added: "Is there anything cuter?"

Teddy and Charlton enjoyed playing in the rain

The rain will no doubt have been a bit of a shock for the family, who were enjoying a far warmer climate during a break away to Tuscany late last month. During their holiday, Ayda posted a series of candid photos on her Instagram account to share with her fans.

Ayda shared a sweet photo of Teddy in her dress during their recent Tuscan break

Most recently, Robbie and Ayda celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on 7 August, with Ayda taking a moment to mark the special occasion on social media, posting a sweet photo showing the couple looking loved-up. "#rydaforever," she captioned the post, as Elbow's One Day Like This played in the background. Robbie and Ayda tied the knot at the singer's Los Angeles home in August 2010, in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine.

On Monday Robbie and Ayda celebrated seven happy years of marriage

Their 2010 wedding was a strictly non-traditional day packed with surprises, from Robbie and Ayda substituting the traditional bridesmaids for their eight dogs, to the absence of a Best Man, and the 60 guests being told they were going to a James Bond-themed party until moments before the ceremony started.

"The only thing that's traditional about the wedding is the vows. No hen party, no bachelor party, no wedding showers," said Robbie, 43, at the time. "Our doggies are taking the bridesmaid roles!" added Ayda. "I was originally thinking little bow ties for them, but instead they're going to each have flower collars."