Eva Longoria on sewing her dress for Serena Williams' baby shower

Eva Longoria had to get crafty for a recent event. Over the weekend, the actress attended her good friend Serena Williams' 1950s-themed baby shower, and had to take matters into her own hands to fit the bill. "If you look closely at my dress, I went to a Halloween shop, and there’s pirates on my dress," Eva, 42, shared during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, August 8.

"It's actually a pirate outfit, but I sewed it to make it look like a 50s outfit." Eva, showed off her ruffled red dress and bobby socks combo as she stood next to Serena, Ciara and Lala in pictures from the lavish celebration. Noting that the mummy-to-be is big on themed parties and requires guests to dress up. "You get shade, you get the looks like 'too good to dress up'," she quipped. "So you have to."

The actress shared that she has been sewing since she was seven-year-old

Jose Baston's wife, who is the creator of the Eva Longoria collection, shared that she developed a love for sewing at the age of seven-years-old after pressure from another person close to her. "I used to sew curtains and pillows," she shared. "I had an aunt who always said 'Make your house a home' and when she would come over she would get mad we didn't have curtains." She continued: "I would go to the fabric store and buy the cheap fabric. Then I evolved to Halloween costumes for my niece and nephew and I would make dresses for my girlfriends. Now I'm a seamstress for my friends."

Earlier this year, the Telenovela star took a break from the design side and stepped in front of the camera to model pieces from her collection. Eva donned a pencil skirt and floral halter dress from her clothing line, which she says is about confidence and comfort. "If a woman is comfortable in what she's wearing, she's going to have confidence and feel empowered," the Empire actress said in a statement. "This collection is a reflection of my own lifestyle."

