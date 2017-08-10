Halle Berry reveals she once lived in a homeless shelter Halle Berry opened up about living in a homeless shelter when she was 21

Before she became an Oscar-winning actress, Halle Berry revealed that she spent some time in a homeless shelter when trying to break into show business. Chatting to People magazine about moving to New York City at the beginning of her career aged just 21, she said: "I took my modelling money, and I thought, 'Oh, I've got some cash!' When you get to New York…three months later I was out of my cash and I called my mother and I asked her to send me some money and she said no."

Halle stayed in a homeless shelter when she was 21

The Monster Ball star continued: "That's probably one of the best things she did for me because it taught me. She said, 'If you want to be there, then you be there. You work it out.' And I had to work it out. You say I can't? Watch me. I'm going to figure this out. And shelter life was part of figuring it out for a minute."

All of this. Happy 4th of July 🇺🇸 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Halle is the mother of two children - eight-year-old daughter Nahla and Maceo, three - and recently opened up about why she shares photos of them on Instagram with their faces obscured or cropped out. Responding to a fan's comment on the social media site, she wrote: "I've noticed you have said this several times now, so let me be clear - I'm not at all ashamed of my children. I try to find creative ways to incorporate them into my feed because they are the biggest part of my life, but I also work very hard to keep their identities as private as I can considering they are only children."