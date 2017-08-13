Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher charged with drink driving The TV star had enjoyed a night out with friends on Friday

Popular TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher has been charged with a drink driving offence after an incident in Berkshire on Saturday. A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police told HELLO! Online: “Thames Valley Police has charged a woman with a driving offence following an incident in Eton yesterday (12/8). Kirsty Gallacher, aged 41, of Chapel Square, Virginia Water was charged last night with one count of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level was above the legal limit. She has been released on bail to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on 4 September.”

On Friday evening the mum-of-two shared a photo on her Instagram page showing her enjoying a night out at the Winning Post pub in Winkfield. Then on Sunday, Kirsty posted a photo of herself on the cover of Fit and Well Magazine to her Twitter account. News of her arrest will undoubtedly come as a shock to Kirsty’s fans.

In May this year, Kirsty spoke exclusively to HELLO! Online about her workout regime, telling us: "I always train in the morning, never in the evening really. I just feel good after it, it's sort of built in. I don't really think about it, it's just something I put in my diary, I'm doing it and that's it." She added: "I'm a working, single working mum – I'm on my own with two kids, I work a lot and I train a lot and do other stuff as well."

Kirsty recently split from boyfriend Danny Cipriani after reportedly struggling with their 12-year age gap. The sports presenter parted ways with her husband-of-four-years Paul Sampson in April 2014, after 15 years together. The former couple are parents to two boys, Oscar, who was born in 2006 and Jude, born in January 2010.