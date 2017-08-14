Jamie Oliver: 'I'd only give myself six out of ten as a dad' The TV chef has opened up about his home life with wife Jools and their children

There's no doubt that Jamie Oliver is utterly devoted to his family. And in a new interview with the Telegraph, the TV chef opened up about his happy but hectic home life with wife Jools, and their five children. "It's a struggle with nappies all over the house and stair gates, we've got three sets of kids – we've got teenagers so that's revision, hormones, the whole thing," he said. "I'd give myself a six out of ten as a dad to teenagers. I don't think I'm very good to be honest. And they're girls, which is really hard and they're not interested in much I've got to offer. And then the other are six and eight and I'm pretty good at that. And then one is a baby and we're back on the beginning."

Jamie and Jools are parents to Poppy Honey, 15, Daisy Boo, 14, Petal Blossom, eight, Buddy Bear, six and River Rocket, one. Asked if the couple would be open to having more children, Jamie replied: "I think at 42 you're pushing your luck. I haven't got any more room in the car, so we'd have to buy a bus. But Jools would love me to say, 'never say never'. She'd tell me not to rule it out."

Jamie and wife Jools have been happily married since 2000

Jamie and Jools are childhood sweethearts, who have been married since 2000; he first met his future wife aged 17 while on a double date with TV co-star Jimmy Doherty. "She's quite a girl," he told the newspaper. "I'm pretty much in awe of her; she's as amazing as a mum could get." The key to their successful partnership, he said, is "keeping work really separate" from family life. "You probably know more about what I'm doing than she does," Jamie admitted. "You've just got to make stuff work, although we definitely don't have enough time for just us."

