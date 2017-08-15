Kate Wright bonds with Rio Ferdinand's half-sisters on holiday – see the photo The former TOWIE star and the retired footballer confirmed their romance in July

Rio Ferdinand's relationship with his new girlfriend Kate Wright is going from strength to strength. The couple are currently enjoying their summer abroad with Rio's family, and it looks like Kate has been well and truly welcomed into the clan. The former TOWIE star has shared a photo on Instagram, showing herself enjoying a meal out with Rio's relatives, Remi, Anya and Chloe Ferdinand.

"Lunch with the girls," Kate wrote as she showed off her svelte figure in a bikini top and shorts. The ladies looked like they were having a marvellous time at their alfresco lunch. Rio, meanwhile, has also been proving the envy of his fans, sharing photos from his private yacht. "Decent day with the family on the boat... just taking in some much-needed sun! #SeaLiving #YachtLife," he captioned a photo of himself sunbathing.

Lunch with the girls 🍷👙☀️🤗💕 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Aug 15, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

Kate enjoyed lunch with Rio's family

The retired footballer, who lost his wife Rebecca to cancer in 2015, confirmed his relationship with Kate in July. The couple had gone to great lengths to keep their romance under wraps; Kate, 26, also quit the Essex reality TV show earlier this year. After weeks of speculation, Rio finally confirmed he was dating the blonde beauty as he took to Instagram to post a photo of his girlfriend with his three children. Kate has also introduced the sportsman to her mum and her close friends.

Decent day with the family on the boat... just taking in some much needed sun! #SeaLiving #YachtLife A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Aug 14, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

Rio has also been sharing some holiday snaps

This is the first relationship the former Manchester United footballer has been in since his wife Rebecca died of breast cancer, aged just 34. The couple first met in 2000 and were married nine years later. They went on to have three children, sons Lorenz and Tate and daughter Tia. Rio sadly lost his mother, Janice St Fort, in July of this year, again following a battle with cancer.