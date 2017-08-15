Anna Faris speaks out for first time following split from Chris Pratt Anna Faris thanked fans for their support following her split from Chris Pratt

Anna Faris has thanked her fans for their support following her split from her husband, Chris Pratt. Speaking on her podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified, she took a moment to speak to well-wishers following the announcement that the pair were divorcing. The Scary Movie star said: "Hey, dear listeners. I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I've been receiving, and I truly love you."

The pair released a joint statement in early August to Facebook, which read: "We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Chris made his first speech following the split on Sunday at the Teen Choice Awards. Collecting the award for Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor, he said: "Wow. Thank you! I love you, too. Thank you! What an honour and a privilege to be here at the Teen Choice Awards… When I came to Los Angeles, I came from Hawaii and I had all of this blonde hair and I was tan and I met an agent because I really wanted to be an actor and get an agent and he said, 'Wow. Bro you must surf?' And I said 'Yeah' and that was the first of many lies I told to get where I am today. Thank you." He added: "I would not be here with the ease and grace I have in my heart without my lord and saviour, Jesus Christ."