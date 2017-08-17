The Beckhams share fun family photos from Museum of Ice Cream Little Harper was certainly in high spirits!

Loading the player...

The Beckhams are creating some very sweet memories this summer. On Wednesday, David and Victoria headed out to new LA hotspot, the Museum of Ice Cream, with their four children, Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper, with the family later sharing numerous snapshots on their social media accounts. David, 42, uploaded a picture showing him and oldest son Brooklyn smiling for the camera in front of a neon sign, writing alongside: "Still not too old for a little ice cream with Dad @museumoficecream @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckha @brooklynbeckham #Harperaswell."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

David Beckham and son Brooklyn at the Museum of Ice Cream

Romeo shared a few photos of his own, including a mother-son pic with Victoria, 43, while Cruz posted a family photo showing the Beckham children and their cousin Finlay posing with oversized ice lollies, with little Harper clearly in her element as she smiles for the camera.

STORY: Inside LA's Museum of Ice Cream

The Beckhams are currently enjoying a summer break in the States. Their time together will be particularly poignant as his eldest son Brooklyn is set to start university in New York soon to study photography. Brooklyn, 18, recently told TooFab that he is planning on "disappearing for a few years" to concentrate on his studies. He said: "I'm nervous about moving away from my family, that's one thing that I'm really scared of, but I feel like it'll be good for me to live on my own for a bit and really knuckle down on what I really love and study."

Little Harper was clearly in her element at the LA hotspot

David and Victoria, meanwhile, received good news this week from the other side of the pond; their plans for their new country home in Oxfordshire have been approved by councillors. The couple bought a set of abandoned farm building in Great Tew, near Chipping Norton, for £6.15m in December 2016, and were granted permission to convert the complex into a home. On Monday, they were given consent for a swimming pool, landscaping, a new garage and home office space.

STORY: David Beckham has built a Disney castle for his daughter Harper – see the photo!