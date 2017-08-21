Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland splits from boyfriend of two years Sarah Hyland has split from her boyfriend - read the details

Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend, Dominic Sherwood, have split after a two-year relationship. The pair met on the set of Vampire Academy back in 2014, and recently co-starred on Shadowhunters. An insider revealed that the decision was "amicable", telling E! News: "It's genuinely mutual and amicable and they truly remain friends."

Chatting to HollywoodLife back in June, Dominic praised Sarah, saying: "All I can say is she does an amazing job, the entire cast and crew fell in love with her and the character she plays. She was so wonderful to be around on set and it was a really lovely addition to have her there... It was really lovely and she did an amazing job and I'm incredibly proud of her!"

Please pardon the bear and my messy messy hair. But I love these two more everyday. It's true! I swear! @domsherwood ❤️ A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Apr 14, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

The 26-year-old has had a difficult year with health issues, and opened up about them back in May. Posting on Twitter, she wrote: "I haven't had the greatest year. Maybe one day I'll talk about it, but for now I'd like my privacy. I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes. I have been told that I can't work out, which, for me, is very upsetting… I've basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I've lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I'm not in control of what my body looks like."She added: "I don't mind when you say that I look pregnant. Or fat. Because I know that my face is swollen from medication that is saving my life. For those on prednisone I know what you're going through and I commend you sticking it out as I have."