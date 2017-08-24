Pregnant Coleen Rooney posts funny Twitter tribute to husband Wayne Wayne Rooney has announced his retirement from international football

Wayne Rooney shocked football fans on Wednesday when he announced his retirement from international football. Nearly 24 hours later, his pregnant wife Coleen Rooney broke his silence on social media and took to Twitter to post a sassy message of support for the sportstar. Writing on behalf of herself and their three boys, Coleen said: "My husband & our Dad has scored more goals for England than any other England player EVER!!! So there." She followed up her message with a second tribute to Wayne that read: "Congratulations on an amazing England career!! We have loved supporting you. We love you and are so proud of you!!!"

It's an exciting time for Wayne and Coleen. The former childhood sweethearts are expecting their fourth child together, a baby sibling for their three boys – Kai, eight, Klay, four and 19-month-old Kit. Coleen recently responded to reports that she is "desperate" for a little girl. "I've got two brothers and Wayne grew up with two brothers, so we're from a family of boys," she told Closer. "A girl would be nice, but you can't pick and choose what you want. I'd be happy with another boy to join the madness of our house."

The 31-year-old also spoke her marriage to Wayne, ahead of their ten year wedding anniversary next year. "We have a date night every week and just go to the cinema or catch up and talk," she said. "It can be stressful in the house with three kids, and we often don't get time for a conversation, but spending time together is a big thing. You've got to have time for each other."