Channing Tatum's proposal prank to Jenna Dewan made her break down in tears! The actor lied to his then girlfriend saying he didn't believe in marriage

Before getting down on one knee, jokester Channing Tatum made his now-wife Jenna Dewan break down in tears with a cruel marriage prank! The actor revealed in a BBC Radio 1 interview how he had been planning on proposing, but was suspicious that Jenna was onto him. Naturally, he had to trick her.

In an attempt to lead his long-time love astray, Channing decided it was best fool her with a lie. He told BBC's Nick Grimshaw, "When I proposed to my wife I did something pretty cruel because I thought she was on to me. I basically told her I never wanted to get married to try to throw her off," he said, adding, "I told her, 'I don't believe in the institution of marriage and I don't think I ever want to get married.' She basically broke down crying. I thought, 'This is not going well at all' so I had to propose to her sooner rather than later."

Later on in the interview, Channing reset his proposal chi by helping a caller propose to his girlfriend on air!

Though the joke may not have been well thought through, the 37-year-old Logan Lucky star certainly made up for it with an über romantic proposal in 2008. Channing planned the ultimate trip to Maui, complete with some of Jenna's closest friends, where he finally popped the question.

hiya @channingtatum 👋🏼 A post shared by nicholasgrimshaw (@nicholasgrimshaw) on Aug 23, 2017 at 12:42am PDT

More than a decade after meeting on the set of Step Up, the dancing duo is as smitten as the day they met. They celebrated their seventh anniversary by posting a series of sweet messages and photos on social media. Jenna shared two photo strips showing the pair striking a series of poses together and let the pictures do the talking, simply captioning her post "7 years ♥."