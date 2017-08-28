Sofia Vergara’s frozen embryo case dismissed by Louisiana judge

On Friday, a Louisiana judge threw out a lawsuit filed by Sofia Vergara’s ex-fiancé Nick Loeb for custody of pre-embryos the pair conceived together. This marks a win for the 45-year-old actress who filed a suit to block Nick from using the frozen pre-embryos back in February. TMZ first broke the news, writing that the judge came to the conclusion that the court had no jurisdiction in the case because the embryos were conceived in California and neither party had permanent ties to Louisiana.

Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb split in May of 2014

The judge noted that Nick’s decision to file the case in Louisiana was most likely a tactic to take advantage of the state’s laws concerning unborn children. Sofia’s ex had attempted to gain full custody of the embryos in order to bring them to term in California. When that failed, he took the case Louisiana where laws are more favorable to the rights of an unborn child. Reports stated that Nick had claimed the couple made plans to spend their life together in Louisiana, where they briefly lived.

Sofia and Nick created the female embryos as a couple through IVF at the ART Reproductive Center in Beverley Hills back in 2013. The battle over them has been happening their split in May of 2014. The former couple had primarily agreed to keep the embryos in storage until both of them signed documents stating otherwise. However, in April of 2015, Nick sued the Modern Family star in California over the issue, where the judge in that case dismissed Nick's claims.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello married in 2015

The former model’s lawyer said in a statement that she has "happily moved on with her life, and is content to leave the embryos frozen indefinitely as she has no desire to have children with her ex, which should be understandable given the circumstances." In November of 2015, Sofia married True Blood star Joe Manganiello. She is also mum to Manolo, 24, who she shares with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.