Alesha Dixon's heartache as brother is injured in high-speed crash that killed best friend John Lonergan was in the passenger seat when his friend lost control

Alesha Dixon is "sick with worry" after her younger brother was involved in a high-speed car crash that killed his best friend. John Lonergan, 30, was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, while his pal James Bartell was driving. James, 29, allegedly lost control at the wheel, crashing his car into trees at around 5pm on Sunday in Welwyn, Hertfordshire. John, meanwhile, is said to be in a "serious but stable" condition as he recovers in hospital, the Sun reports.

Alesha Dixon's brother has been injured in a car accident that killed his best friend

A source close to Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha, 38, said: "She is sick with worry about her brother John. He is badly injured but is lucky to be alive. He has several broken ribs and a broken collar bone. Although he will hopefully make a full recovery, he will have to come to terms with the death of his friend. It is expected he will be in hospital for some time."

Police have confirmed they are now investigating the accident. "We are doing all we can to fully investigate this incident in order to establish what happened prior to the collision," Hertfordshire PC Jackie Lister said in a statement. "I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, to please contact me.

STORY: Alesha Dixon proudly poses with her brother at RAF graduation

"I am conscious that many drivers these days have dash cams fitted to their vehicles and may have captured the vehicle being driven immediately prior to the collision. If anyone has footage, this may prove useful to the investigation. Please contact me on Hertfordshire Constabulary's non-emergency number 101 so that I can review it."