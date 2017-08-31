Gwyneth Paltrow talks candidly about failed romance with Brad Pitt The former couple dated between 1994 and 1997

By her own admission, Gwyneth Paltrow hasn't got the best track record when it comes to romance. The 44-year-old actress spoke very candidly about her past failed relationships in a recent podcast interview with Girlboss Radio's Sophia Amoruso. "Oh my god, I've [expletive] up so many relationships, so many," Gwyneth confessed. "I'm actually a pretty good friend and a good sister and a daughter and a mother, but I am at my potentially most vulnerable…in the romantic slice of the pie. So it's taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship."

"So Brad Pitt, if you're listening?" the host began. "I [expletive} that up, Brad," Gwyneth concluded. Brad and Gwyneth dated between 1994 and 1997 after meeting on the set of Se7en. Brad popped the question in 1996, while he was filming Seven Years in Tibet in Argentina, but the couple split the following year. Asked about their relationship during a 2015 interview with Howard Stern, Gwyneth confided: "I honestly do think I was too young and I didn't know what I was doing. I mean, I was 22 when we met and it's taken me until 40 to get my head out of my a**. You can't make a decision when you're 22 years old."

Following her split from Brad, Gwyneth went on to have a high-profile romance with Ben Affleck, who she dated from 1997 until 2000. She married Coldplay's Chris Martin in 2003, and together the couple welcomed two children, Apple, 13, and 11-year-old Moses, before their split in 2014. The star is now dating Brad Fulchuk, co-creator of the hit Fox show Glee. In March this year, Gwyneth shared a sweet birthday tribute to Brad, to whom she had been romantically linked since 2014. "Happy birthday handsome," she captioned a blurry photo of the couple together.