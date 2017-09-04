Freddie Flintoff opens up about struggle with depression: 'Men in particular can find it difficult' Freddie Flintoff opened up about his struggle with depression - find out what he had to say

Freddie Flintoff has opened up about his struggle with depression, and the importance of speaking openly about mental illness. Speaking to the Mirror, he said: "It's something I don't mind talking about nowadays, but ten years ago it was a different story. I remember talking to people about it for the first time and getting a completely different reaction than I expected. I don't like the word stigma, because you create a problem by using that word, but men in particular can find it difficult."

READ: Freddie Flintoff talks about his daredevil ways as he launches new gameshow Cannonball

Freddie opened up about depression

The 39-year-old, who took part in a short film to talk about mental illness as part of a Heads Together campaign, along with Professor Green, added: "There was a 'pull yourself together' attitude, but if only it was as easy as that. But now I have a tight group of mates at the gym, we all realise we're not going to have six packs when we train, but we talk about how we feel and look out for each other."

STORY: Freddie Flintoff's wife 'relieved' by his depression diagnosis

Freddie Flintoff with his wife Rachel

The former England cricket captain also recently spoke about his struggle with bulimia. Speaking on Loose Women back in May, he said: "It got to the point where I had to lose some weight. I wasn't hitting the targets that were set for me, and I thought, 'I want a quick fix'. So I'd go out, I'd drink, I'd eat a kebab like the rest of the lads on the way home and then when I got back I'd make myself sick… It came to the point where I'd come off playing cricket at lunchtime and I'd be straight in the toilet – I'd eat my lunch, throw up, and go and play again."