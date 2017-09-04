Cheryl leads celebrity reactions to Prince William and Kate's royal baby news The singer was one of the first to react to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's exciting news

The recent breaking news of the third royal baby on its way has caused a wave of excitement across the nation. Hundreds of thousands have tweeted with joy about the new addition to the throne, with #Royalbaby trending in the UK. Celebrities were quick to react to the good news, including Cheryl, who recently gave birth to her first child Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne. The Fight For This Love singer was one of the first to tweet, writing: "Awww congratulations to Will and Kate on their baby news !! 3rd royal baba on its way." Cheryl has kept herself away from the public eye since becoming a mother in March, but over the weekend she made her first high-profile public appearance at the charity fundraiser #Game4Grenfell.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield also made reference to the exciting "amazing" baby news on their first day back on This Morning on Monday, passing on their congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid also expressed her delight as she tweeted: "Congratulations! Happy baby news."

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have a younger sibling!

Charlotte Hawkins retweeted Kensington Palace's official announcement, which read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child." The palace released a statement on Monday morning to announce the news and confirm that Kate would not be attending her scheduled engagement that afternoon, due to heavy morning sickness.

It read: "As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."

Congratulations William and Kate, we can't wait to meet the new royal baby!