Sir Tom Jones forced to postpone tour on medical advice The Welsh singer was due to begin his tour on 6 September

Sir Tom Jones has announced he is postponing the start of his US tour on the advice of his doctors. The Welsh singer, 77, was due to begin his tour on 6 September in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, but has now informed fans he is unable to take to the stage. A statement posted on Sir Tom's Twitter page confirmed the news. "Following medical advice, Sir Tom Jones has announced he will unfortunately be postponing his US tour," it read. "Dates are being re-scheduled for May and June 2018 and all tickets will remain valid for the new dates, details of which will follow as soon as possible. Tom sends his sincere apologies for his fans and looks forward to seeing them all again in 2018." No further information about his health issue has been given.

Sir Tom found his private life in the spotlight earlier this year, following reports that he was dating Priscilla Presley, widow of musical icon Elvis Presley. Asked about the rumours back in March, he told the Daily Star Sunday: "Priscilla is a friend of mine. I've known her for years. But it's not true that we are dating or in a relationship. We're just friends. But good friends."

The star pictured with Elvis and Priscilla Presley in 1971

Priscilla and Tom have known each other ever since he became good friends with her late husband Elvis, who died in 1977. Priscilla was married to 'the King' from 1967 until their divorce in 1973. Meanwhile, Sir Tom was left heartbroken in April 2016 when his wife of 59 years, Linda, died of cancer at the age of 75.