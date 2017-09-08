Brian Austin Green defends four-year-old son for wearing dresses The actor said he and wife Megan Fox have no problem with Noah's wardrobe choices

Brian Austin Green has spoken out to defend his four-year-old son Noah's decision to wear dresses. The actor shares three boys with wife Megan Fox – Noah, Bodhi, three, and one-year-old Journey – and on occasion, their eldest has been pictured out and about in public wearing dresses and skirts. "I've heard from some people that they don't agree with him wearing dresses," Brian told Hollywood Pipeline. "To them I say, I don't care. He's four and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it."

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have ben married since 2010

The 44-year-old continued: "I feel like at four or five, that's the time he should be having fun. He's not harming anyone by wearing a dress. If he wants to, awesome. Good on him."

Brian and Megan welcomed little Noah on 27 September, 2012, followed by their second son Bodhi in February 2014. The couple briefly separated in August 2015, with Transformers actress Megan filing for divorce. But they reconciled in early 2016, when Megan confirmed she was pregnant with their third son Journey, who was born in August 2016. Brian also shares a 15-year-old son Cassius with his ex-partner Vanessa Marcil.

The couple share three sons together

Last month, 31-year-old Megan made headlines when she shared a photo on her Instagram account showing Noah dressed up as Queen Elsa from Frozen. The reaction to her post was mixed, with some people questioning Megan's decision to let her son wear a dress. But others leapt to her defence, with one fan writing: "Beautiful to see your boy expressing himself. My four-year-old son loves to play dress up (with dresses) and LOVES Frozen and I fear he will someday be judged for it, and how it will make him feel. I just love letting him be who he is and that you do the same."