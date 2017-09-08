Bruce Willis' daughter Mabel is all grown up and off to kindergarten! The adorable little girl was all smiles on her first day of school

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis' five-year-old daughter Mabel started kindergarten this week – and she looked very excited! The adorable little girl was captured on camera by her proud mum, who shared a snapshot showing Mabel sitting on a bench in her new classroom, with a colourful display saying 'Sweet in Kindergarten' also in view. Mabel was all smiles as she posed for the photo, dressed in a pretty floral dress and white cardigan.

And in a blink of an eye, she's off to Kindergarten #firstdayofschool #mybaby 💗😍💓😭 A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis' daughter Mabel is growing up fast!

Emma, who was understandably emotional about the landmark occasion, captioned the photo: "And in a blink of an eye, she's off to Kindergarten #firstdayofschool #mybaby." Fans were quick to send Emma and Mabel their well wishes for the big day, with one writing: "Aww Mabel! She looks so excited," while another said: "Aww bittersweet day! Hope she loves it!" A third added: "Aww I know that feeling, my little one started kindergarten yesterday too."

Happy #25thanniversary @bluemangroup 💙💙💙 A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Sep 3, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Rumer Willis with her younger siblings and dad

Mabel is Emma's oldest child with Bruce. The couple also share daughter Evelyn, two. Speaking to AOL Entertainment back in April, Emma, who married the Hollywood actor in 2009, spoke out about what kind of father her husband is to their young daughters. She revealed: "He's a totally hands-on guy! He's a fun dad."

Bruce, who was previously married to actress Demi Moore, also has three older daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, with his ex-wife. Emma opened up about her daughters' close relationship with their older siblings, adding: "The younger ones love having older sisters. It's a really a sweet relationship. They FaceTimed Mae the other day for her birthday. We don't get together as much as we'd all like, just because they're on the West Coast and they're on the East Coast, so sometimes our schedules don't match up. But for the most part, we do get to see them often."