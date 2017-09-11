Angelina Jolie all smiles as she steps out with her children at Toronto Film Festival The star was joined by five of her six children with ex Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie enjoyed a fun family day on Sunday as she attended the Toronto Film Festival with five of her six children. The actress, dressed all in white and wearing her long brunette hair down around her shoulders, was joined by Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 9, for the premiere of her latest film, The Breadwinner, which Angelina produced. The star was in high spirits at the screening, stopping to sign autographs for fans and posing for selfies before meeting up with the film’s director Nora Twomey and actress Saara Chaudry, who voices the character Pavana in the animated movie.

Angelina Jolie made a special appearance at the Toronto Film Festival with her children

The Breadwinner is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Devorah Ellis, which was published in 2000. It tells the story of Parvana, a little girl growing up in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan who must dress as a boy in order to work and help support her mother Fattema after her father is unjustly arrested.

It's a busy time for Angelina. She is also gearing up for the Toronto premiere of her latest directorial project, First They Killed My Father, which has received rave reviews. And she recently revealed that she has signed up for the sequel of Disney's Maleficent, returning as the titular character. "I am the breadwinner for the family, so it's time," she told Deadline. "We have been working on the script and this is going to be a really strong sequel."

The family were joined by The Breadwinner's director Nora Twomey and actress Saara Chaudry

It's been one year since Angelina, 42, separated from husband Brad Pitt. The Hollywood star recently spoke about life as a single mum, saying: "It's been difficult. I don't enjoy being single. It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard."

She added to The Telegraph: "Emotionally it's been a very difficult year and I have had some other health issues. So my health is something I have to monitor." The star famously had a double mastectomy and oophorectomy (removal of ovaries), and recently revealed she suffers from Bell's palsy, which causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in one side of the face.