TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson has opened up about her life in a new interview, revealing she was unfaithful to her first husband and speaks about her difficulties going through the menopause. Ulrika, 50, also told the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine about her home life with her third husband, advertising executive Brian Monet, and her four children. The popular TV star is currently appearing on Celebrity Masterchef which sees the final episodes air this coming week.

Speaking about her first marriage to cameraman John Turnbull from 1990-95, Ulrika explained that the relationship did not end well. “I was so young. I didn’t know myself. I did some not very nice things. I was unfaithful, which is more than not nice.” Ulrika is mum to four children, Cameron, Bo, Martha and Malcolm from four partners, but the star is quick to defend those who criticise her. She told the paper: “‘I never understood what the big deal was. I don’t mean that in a flippant way. On paper it looks bad, but it wasn’t as insane as it sounds. I mean, they were spaced out. I didn’t charge into it thinking, “Quick, I must have another baby.”

Ulrika also spoke about turning 50 recently and going through the menopause, which she admits she has found difficult. “I know I’ve changed, and the menopause has been to blame for some of that, but that’s how it is, isn’t it? I can’t stop time.” The star says she is finally happy with her third husband Brian, who she married in 2008, revealing she can be herself with him, which is a first for her.

Back in August, Ulrika told HELLO! why she had spent time away from TV work to concentrate on being a stay-at-home mum. She said: “I didn’t understand it anymore and wasn’t sure I wanted to be part of it. I’m old school and had trained to be a presenter, but suddenly everyone on social media thought they could perform that role too. There were also so many commercial TV channels and more trashy shows. Although I love watching them, I didn’t want to be part of them. At a time when I was eager to make documentaries on travel, cooking and serious human interest issues, it felt like quality on every level was being watered down.”

On taking up the challenge of Celebrity Masterchef, Ulrika revealed: “As my 50th loomed, I had this feeling that if I didn’t go on MasterChef now, I probably never would. After a break of many years from TV, it seemed like the right time and place to dip back into it. And it gave me the opportunity to introduce a Swedish flavour to the mix. I wanted to show there’s more to Swedish food than Ikea meatballs.”