Mum gives birth to baby boy after George Michael's secret £9k donation for fertility treatment Lynette Gillard received the anonymous donation after appearing on Deal of No Deal

A woman who appeared on TV’s Deal or No Deal has given birth to a baby boy after an anonymous donation from the late George Michael. Lynette Gillard, 38, had struggled to conceive for 13 years and went on the popular game show in 2008 in the hope of winning money for fertility treatment. After seeing her on TV, George contacted the show and donated £9,000 to help Lynette but wished to remain anonymous.

Nearly ten years later, she has given birth to a healthy baby boy with the help of George’s generous gift – and named her son after the famous singer who sadly passed away in December 2016. Lynette called her son Seth Logan George Hart.

Lynette told The Sun on Sunday: “I found out I was pregnant on the day he died. The first time I held my little boy I said thank you to George.” The paper reveals that George’s donation paid for Lynette to have fertility tests and treatment, finally falling pregnant naturally after her ninth round of IVF failed. George’s songs were even being played when Lynette gave birth to her son.

READ: Geri Horner releases new track inspired by her 'very loving' and 'adorable' friend George Michael

George Michael tragically passed away on Christmas Day at his home in Goring-on-Thames in Oxfordshire last year aged just 53. His cause of death was initially unknown but it has since been revealed that the star died of natural causes after suffering a dilated cardiomyopathya with myocarditis and fatty liver. Lynette said she hopes that her son will one day look up to the singer.