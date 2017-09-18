Strictly stars Kevin and Karen Clifton take us behind the scenes of their new tour Pre-sale tickets will be available for HELLO! readers on 21 September

They perform together, they have their own dance school, they go on tour together – and live together. In fact it's hard to imagine Strictly Come Dancing's Karen and Kevin Clifton are ever apart.

"We do give each other a little bit of 'I miss you' time," laughs Karen. "We make sure we spend time outside of the dance bubble with our own circle of friends. Kevin likes to go watch football matches with his friends from time to time and I love going to a spa and dinner with my girls."

Today the popular couple, who wed in 2015, have a joint announcement to make, as they reveal they will be back with a second tour after the success of their first

"To do our own tour was a dream come true and we always hoped to come back if people wanted us to... so here we are! We can’t wait," says Karen as HELLO! readers can be the first to book tickets.

"Last time the show was all about how we met and our love story, so this time we're looking to come back with something totally new," adds Kevin. "We're still at the planning stages and don’t want to give too much away, but we're busy working on something very exciting."

Whenever they are choreographing their rescue dog Betty loves to join in. "She is the life and soul of the house but I'm not sure she has any real sense of rhythm," says Kevin. Although she is certainly making a name for herself joining in Karen's fitness videos online.

As the excitement builds for the first live TV show on September 23rd, both professionals and celebrities are preparing for the expert eye of new judge Shirley Ballas. "Shirley was my coach as a kid and trained me for a long time which unfortunately means she also knows all of my faults so I am very keen to do a good job," Kevin tells us.

With the pressure on to do well, could this be Kevin’s big year? "Well after four years of being runner up, I’m always very keen to go that one step further and lift the glitter ball," he laughs. "But to be honest I get more nervous watching Karen than thinking of myself."

