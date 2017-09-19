Corrie's Simon Gregson's wife 'hours from death' after mystery illness Emma Gleave was rushed to hospital on Monday night

Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson has thanked the NHS for saving the life of his wife Emma Gleave, after she was struck down with a mystery illness that left her "hours from death". The actor – who stars in the ITV soap as Steve McDonald – took to Twitter to thank "overworked" staff and doctors who had came to Emma's aid. He told his fans: "So three times the wonderful doctors of the NHS have saved my wife's life ever when so overworked and at breaking point." Emma also paid tribute to the NHS over on her Instagram page, writing: "I usually wouldn't do this but I was a couple of hours away from not being here to write this.

Simon Gregson's wife Emma opened up about her medical emergency on Instagram

"Last night I was rushed into Wythenshawe hospital. Long story short, I needed a scan desperately late last night and due to staff shortages no-one was on call. I owe my life to Dr. Arora who travelled to scan me at midnight and performed lifesaving surgery on me through the night. Our NHS is amazing!!!! Everyone here does the work of 10 people on their own! Stop the cuts… the NHS are the backbone of our country. Feeling very lucky today."

Simon and Emma have been married since 2010 and they share three sons together; Alfie, ten, Harry, eight and one-year-old Teddy. At the start of the year, Simon revealed that the couple had suffered 11 devastating miscarriages.

Simon and Emma have been married since 2010 and share three sons

"Me and Emma have lost children," the 42-year-old told the Mirror. "First one at 21 weeks and four days. As a bloke being there and witness to all this, you feel completely helpless. Your wife who has carried the baby and has not given birth to the baby. Then there's all the stuff that goes along with being a human being – the chemical reaction, everything that goes on in your brain. The hormones and all that kind of stuff. The bloke's completely helpless. What's he supposed to do but support?”