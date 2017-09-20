Kate Moss, Yasmin Le Bon and Lisa B put on the style for Marley's big day The event took place in the private luxury estate The Lakes by Yoo in the Cotswolds

There was no shortage of style at the christening of little Marley Dylan Hitchcox, the son of property mogul John Hitchcox and his wife Phoebe. His glamorous godmothers included Kate Moss, Yasmin Le Bon and Lisa B, and the magical ceremony also saw Gary Kemp pick up his guitar to perform Spandau Ballet's True.

The exclusive photographs of Marley's big day are featured in HELLO! magazine, and the event took place in the private luxury estate The Lakes by Yoo in the Cotswolds, founded by John.

"He was quite unfazed by the whole day, but he knew it was his party," John said of 11-month-old Marley. "He was clapping along to the music and taking it all in."

In a magical scene at the event, which was organised by event planner Kara Keble-White, guests released helium balloons, bearing messages of advice and goodwill to Marley. Outside in the enchanted wood, Cotswold Party had arranged a bubble wizard and entertainers dressed as foxes, otters, fairies and pixies to keep the children amused, along with face painting, a puppet show and stalls with old-fashioned sweet jars.

Guests also included Jade Jagger, Natalie Imbruglia, Kelly Hoppen and Tina Hobley. John told HELLO! that it was important to hold the ceremony at The Lakes by Yoo. "It's our home and our sanctuary, a place where we can be together as a family and concentrate on what really matters," he said.

