See the Internet's reaction to Justin Trudeau's brilliant Chewbacca socks Judging by his socks, Justin Trudeau is a huge Star Wars fans!

Justin Trudeau sent the Internet into a frenzy after wearing a pair of Chewbacca socks while meeting the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte and Melinda Gates at Goalkeepers 2017 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday. The Prime Minister of Canada is well known for his array of unusual sock choices and his fans on Twitter were quick to discuss the latest addition to his wardrobe.

Justin showed off his Star Wars socks

Commenting on the Star Wars-themed socks, one follower wrote: "Love that @JustinTrudeau is rocking Chewbacca socks at #UNGA. He's so awesome," while another added: "That's it. I can't take it anymore. We're stealing him!" A third person joked: "C'mon Canada stop rubbing it in our faces!"

This isn't the first time that Justin has worn unique socks for important meetings, as he was spotted wearing R2D2 and C3PO-themed socks during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ireland, Enda Kenny, back in May. He also wore a pair of maple leaf socks at the 2015 gathering of Canada's head of government. In fact, his taste for fun socks is so well known, he was even gifted a pair on the US chat show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, which were printed with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's faces.

Justin is known for his love of unusual socks

Justin recently joined Angelina Jolie at the Women of the World summit in early September, where he gave a speech about his wife, Sophie. He said: "I knew that if I went into politics it would be not with a wife but with a partner and it was essential for me that Sophie be part of my values, my strategy, my approach. She is an extraordinary partner who challenges me, who pushes me. Yes, she does a little more at home than I do, actually she does a hell of lot more, but she's extraordinarily active on a broad range of causes and issues and is out there pushing and fighting and is a constant inspiration to me."