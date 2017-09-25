Leona Lewis looks unrecognisable as she shows off ultra-toned figure in LA The former X Factor star was attending the Mercy for Animals charity gala

Leona Lewis turned heads as she made a rare red carpet appearance in LA this weekend. The 32-year-old singer, who won the third series of The X Factor in 2006, was barely recognisable as she stepped out for the Mercy of Animals charity gala in LA, showing off her incredibly slender figure in a striking cut-out dress. The form-fitting gown gave a glimpse of Leona's toned stomach, while a thigh-high split helped emphasises her endless legs. Leona wore her hair pulled back away from her face to accentuate her incredible cheekbones, and she competed her glamorous look with a smoky eye and a pink lipstick.

Leona Lewis turned heads at the Mercy for Animals charity gala in a cut-out dress

Leona, who was born and raised in Islington but now lives permanently in LA, detailed her healthy lifestyle in an interview with Women's Health last year. "I do four hour-long workouts per week," she said. "Everything from SoulCycle to hiking with my dog." A lifelong vegetarian, she also revealed that she eats plenty of whole foods and limits her vices to help maintain her figure. "I try to drink plenty of water every day. I always have a bottle with me. It flushes out toxins and keeps my skin clear," she said. "I stick to three cappuccinos a week, and a whisky on the rocks as an occasional vice."

The 32-year-old showed off her toned figure in the form-fitting gown

The Bleeding Love star is currently working on new music for the first time since her 2015 album, I Am. Leona, who recently appeared on Simon Cowell's charity single for Grenfell Tower, has been working on a new song with Britain's Got Talent's Calum Scott - although it’s not known if it will appear on his debut album, or Leona's next record. He told The Sun newspaper: "Me and Leona have been texting recently. She was like, 'Maybe you'd like to do this song with me?' So we're going back and forth. It's times like that where I'm like, 'I'm messaging Leona Lewis about a possible duet. What is going on with my life?'"