Novak Djokovic celebrates 12 years with wife Jelena – see sweet throwback photo The couple welcomed their daughter Tara earlier this month

Novak Djokovic is celebrating 12 years of love with his wife Jelena. The tennis champion marked the milestone on Instagram, by sharing a very sweet throwback photo of the couple. Novak, who has just welcomed his second child with Jelena, wrote: "12 years together with my love. Loving every minute of it!" The post comes just weeks after Jelena gave birth to their daughter, Tara, a younger sister for their two-year-old son Stefan. Novak confirmed the safe arrival of his second child by posting a gorgeous photo of his baby's hand.

"Very happy and proud to welcome our little girl Tara to our home," he wrote. "Jelena and I have been hand in hand on this journey and as a man, I have to send my love and admiration to every single woman out there for going through so much pain and effort to create life, to bring life and raise a human being... what a blessing to have an opportunity to be a parent!"

The couple married in 2014

Novak, 30, continued: "Thank you for celebrating the birth of my daughter and sending my family all the love and best wishes in the past few days. On behalf of me and Jelena, I want to say thank you! We are back from hospital, Jelena and Tara are my angels, and Stefan is a proud big brother who wants to take part in baby chores :) Life is divine!"

While the couple's love story started many years ago, it was only until 2014 that they decided to tie the knot. Jelena was pregnant with their first child Stefan when she said "I do" to Novak in Montenegro in 2014. The bride looked exquisite in a gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen – the same designer who created the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding dress.

Novak and Jelena welcomed their second child this month

"Seeing her for the first time in her wedding dress, smiling and walking towards me… She looked like an angel," Novak told HELLO! magazine. "I was trying to be present in that moment and memorise it. I was focused on her, and her smile, and our baby. It really was a perfect moment."