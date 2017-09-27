Stacey Solomon reveals how she ended up with a black eye The Loose Women panellist shared a make-up free photo on Instagram

Ouch! Stacey Solomon has revealed how she ended up with a black eye. During an appearance on Loose Women on Wednesday, the TV star explained what had happened, saying: "It's not even glamorous or anything heroic." Her fellow panellist Janet Street-Porter quipped: "I didn't even want to ask but I kept looking at your eye."

"This happened on Sunday and it's getting worse and worse by the day," Stacey explained. "You know when you wrap up in like a blanket or a sleeping bag and you sleigh down the stairs? It's completely normal and I took it a step too far, as I normally do and I ended up going straight into the banister at the bottom."

Stacey had an accident at home

Stacey, who has two sons Zachary and Leighton, showed no signs of her black eye on TV, thanks to her make-up team. But taking to Instagram, she revealed the full extent of her injury and told fans: "This is how I turned up for work (left) and how I went home (right). Black eye, period skin, and just washed, haystack hair... turned into no black eye, flawless skin and soft wavy curled hair."

She showed no signs of her black eye on TV

She continued: "I thought I'd put this up just to give anyone who wants to know a bit of reality about the difference that hair and make-up makes not to mention lighting and filters etc. So the next time you look at somebody in a magazine or on tv or just in your social news feeds and think G-d I wish I looked like that just think of me and what I really look like underneath all of the sorcery!"

Stacey regularly shares photos on Instagram, poking fun at herself and showing off her natural curves. Over the summer, the singer posted a bikini snap and wrote: "I think if we can all show off our insecurities then we will all start realising NOBODY escapes the world of perfection that we are all under pressure to keep up with and everyone can sleep a little easier at night knowing everyone comes in different shapes sizes etc and we all have the same extra ordinary bits that are seen as 'imperfections'."