Chris Hemsworth has admitted that his successful Hollywood career has put a strain on his marriage. Opening up about his personal life, the Australian star heaped praise on his wife Elsa Pataky as he revealed that she has had to make "more sacrifices". In a recent interview with GQ Australia, Chris explained: "My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn't really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love." He added: "In terms of work, [Elsa has] certainly given up more than I have. She'd like me to step back and be at home with the kids more, and of course, I want that too. But I feel like I’m at this crucial point in my career – I’ve just got to set up for longevity or I’ll slip off."

The couple have been together for over seven years. They began dating in early 2010 before tying the knot in December the same year. They welcomed daughter India Rose in 2012 and two years later they announced of the arrival of their twin boys Tristan and Sasha. Elsa recently took to her Instagram page to share a lovely picture of Chris being reunited with their kids following a film shoot. She simply wrote in the caption: "Papa is back!!" The sweet snap saw the Thor actor surrounded by his kids, five-year-old India Rose and twins Tristan and Sasha, three.

The Hollywood stars live together with their young family in Byron Bay, and the couple also own a property in Los Angeles. Mother-of-three Elsa previously opened up about her blissful home life based in Australia. "We love it," she told People. "We live there now and it's a long trip, but I think it's a different life for our kids that we decided is the best for them."