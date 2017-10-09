Michael Schumacher's manager gives fans fresh hope for his recovery A single word has sparked renewed optimism for the F1 star's future

Official updates on Michael Schumacher's condition have been scarce since his devastating skiing accident in December 2013. But this week his manager Sabine Kehm gave fresh hope to fans of the F1 star when she used the word "we" while discussing plans for a museum honouring Michael's achievements. Speaking about the upcoming project, Sabine remarked: "During all his active years, Michael kept most of his cars and many overalls and helmets. At the back of our minds we had always planned to make them available to the public." Her choice of words have led some to believe that Michael is well enough to have helped with the decision-making process.

Michael Schumacher was seriously injured in a skiing accident in December 2013

Michael 48, suffered a severe head injury in a skiing accident in France at the end of 2013. He was placed in a medically induced coma for six months, before being transferred to his home in Switzerland to continue his treatment. Very little is known of the sports icon's recovery, since his family have remained fiercely protective of his privacy.

The only update came in September 2016 when it was confirmed that Michael "cannot walk or stand up", nearly three years on from the accident. That was revealed as part of a statement made to a German court by a lawyer employed by the Schumacher family in a court case against a magazine, which had claimed that Michael could "walk a little with the help of his therapists". Speaking at the time that the article was published, Sabine said in a statement: "Such speculation is irresponsible, because given the seriousness of his injuries, his privacy is very important for Michael. Unfortunately they also give false hopes to many involved people."