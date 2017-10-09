Meryl Streep says Harvey Weinstein's behaviour is 'inexcusable' Meryl Streep is one of many celebrities who have spoken out against Harvey Weinstein

Meryl Streep has released a statement regarding the recent allegations of sexual harassment made against Harvey Weinstein, calling his behaviour "inexcusable". The Mamma Mia actress, who has collaborated with the film producer on August: Osage County and The Iron Lady, confirmed that she knew nothing about the allegations made about Harvey, who was fired from his own company on Sunday.

Meryl has released a statement about Harvey

The statement, which was sent to the HuffPost by Meryl's publicist, read: "The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes. One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn't know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And if everybody knew, I don't believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it."

Ashley Judd is among those to have accused Harvey of sexual harassment

She concluded: "The behaviour is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game." Harvey was fired from The Weinstein Company on Sunday, and the company wrote: "In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company - Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar - have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately."