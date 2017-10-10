Dawn French shocks fans with incredibly youthful appearance on The One Show The star is set to celebrate her 60th birthday on 11 October

Dawn French previously stunned fans with her dramatic body transformation, having lost a huge seven stone. And she left the public in awe once again this week as she made an incredibly youthful appearance on The One Show. The star is set to celebrate her landmark 60th birthday this week, on 11 October, and viewers quickly took to Twitter to share their amazement as her age-defying complexion. "Totally didn't recognise Dawn French on #OneShow. Wow!" one tweeted. Another agreed: "Watching the One Show with my boy, When @Dawn_French says she’ll be 60 Jojo was gobsmacked. '60? She looks like 20'… Good boy, ay!" A third added: "Dawn French looks #amazingat60… Hope I look like that in 15 years' time."

Dawn French looked incredible as she discussed her upcoming 60th birthday on The One Show

Speaking about her upcoming birthday plans on the show, Dawn shared: "On Wednesday I am 60. How did that happen?! In the blink of an eye." She continued: "I'm not a big one for parties, they're not my favourite thing. I'll sit down with my kid, my old man, my bro and my best friend and we’'l drink too much probably. Then we'll do some kissing and some crying and that's how we'll celebrate."

Dawn on the One Show tonight looking gorgeous wearing Sixteen47 https://t.co/tgYpsmjZUR pic.twitter.com/6HOm13tpEs — Dawn and Helen (@sixteen47Ltd) 9 October 2017

The star shared a Twitter snap ahead of her appearance

Dawn's One Show appearance comes three months after she showed off the results of her weight loss in a photo shared on Twitter. The 59-year-old comedian uploaded a snapshot showing her modelling a top from her new collection, which has been designed in collaboration with Helen Teague for online retailer Sixteen47. But it was her slim frame that really got her followers talking. "You are far too gorgeous miss dawnie," one wrote. Another remarked: "OMG! I love it! You look AWESOME!"

The star lost more than seven-and-a-half stone as she prepared to have a hysterectomy back in 2014. She opened up about her weight loss during her 30 Million Minutes tour, telling the audience: "When I was due to have my hysterectomy the doctor told me that if I could lose some weight before the op, they would be able to do it via keyhole, and I would recover in three weeks or so. Otherwise it would be big open surgery, and three months to recover. So, I set about dropping a few stone. No magic wand, just tiny, joyless low-cal eating and lots more walking for weeks and weeks. It was grim. I lost seven-and-a-half stone. I could have the keyhole surgery. Great. That’s all it was, practical."